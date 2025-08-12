Twitter
CRICKET

India vs England Test series shatters digital viewership record despite no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Check peak Session of 5-match series

The recently concluded 5-match Test series between India and England has shattered digital viewership records despite the absence of legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who announced their retirement from the format a couple of days ahead of the series.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 11:23 PM IST

The 5-match India vs England Test series ended in a 2-2 draw

Ever since T20 cricket was introduced nearly 20 years ago, it was considered the future of the sport, and which proved to be right, also to some extent. Many cricket leagues are currently seen across the globe, which are played in T20 format, including the cash-rich Indian Premier League. But the recently concluded India vs England Test series has certainly shattered this ideology, as it broke the digital viewership record of being the most watched Test series ever. JioHotstar, the official digital partner of the 5-match Test series, announced the news in a statement on Tuesday, August 12.

 

IND vs ENG Test series sets digital record

 

Over 170 million viewers logged on to the digital platform over the course of five Tests, which began on June 20 at Headingley to August 4 at The Oval. As per the statement, this is the highest reach for any Test series on a digital platform.

 

Not only this, Day 5 of the 5th and final Test only recorded a peak concurrency of 13 million viewers on the platform, which is the highest for any Test game on a digital platform. The India vs England series generated a whopping 65 billion minutes of watch time on JioHotstar.

 

Siddharth Sharma, head of content (Sports) of JioHotstar, said, ''The extraordinary response to India’s tour of England reinforces Test cricket’s ability to produce compelling narratives in almost every session of every match. Reaching over 170 million viewers and setting new concurrency records is a testament not only to the thrilling cricket on display, but also to our commitment to delivering an immersive storytelling and viewing experience.''

 

The main reason behind the success is the fierce contest between the two teams, due to which each of the five games went to the last day of the Test. Two out of these five matches ended quite close, with each team winning one. For those unversed, Shubman Gill-led Team India managed to clinch the final Test by 6 runs, ending the series in a 2-2 draw.

