HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check live streaming details, head-to-head record, pitch and weather report

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026: In anticipation of the T20 World Cup semifinal 2 match between India and England, here’s everything you should be aware of regarding the teams, including live streaming options, broadcast information, squad details, and other essential facts.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 08:12 PM IST

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check live streaming details, head-to-head record, pitch and weather report
India and England are set to clash in a thrilling second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5. The legendary Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this eagerly awaited match to decide the final contender for the tournament. The defending champions, India, have shown a strong resurgence during the Super 8s phase, securing victories against Zimbabwe and England after an initial loss to South Africa, which allowed them to qualify for the semi-finals. Suryakumar Yadav’s squad, however, has yet to showcase their best performance and will be eager to bring their ‘A’ game to the contest against the English team.

For England, the journey has been equally fruitful but somewhat incomplete. Under the leadership of Harry Brook, they triumphed over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the Super 8s, but they are aware that they could have easily dropped two of those matches. England narrowly escaped a scare from Nepal and faced a defeat against the West Indies in the opening round.

Head-to-head record

The upcoming encounter between India and England will mark their 30th meeting, also serving as a rematch of the previous T20 World Cup's semi-final. India currently leads the head-to-head record with 17 wins to England's 12.

Pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai typically favors batsmen and tends to yield high-scoring matches. While spinners may find limited help, fast bowlers who maintain good lines and lengths can still have a significant impact. Teams batting first usually score between 190 and 220 runs.

Weather report

On match day, Mumbai is forecasted to experience clear skies, with daytime temperatures around 26°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. There is no expectation of rain, ensuring that a complete match can be played without interruptions from showers.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The India-England semi-final will be played on Thursday, March 5, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The second semi-final will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton

