India vs England: Shreyas Iyer jets off for UK with 'partner' Rishabh Pant - see pic

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant jet off to UK for IND vs ENG 5th Test

After the conclusion of India vs South Africa T20I series, skipper Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and head coach Rahul Dravid have left for the UK.

Team India will face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, which will take place in Edgbaston from July 1-5. The contest was postponed after a covid outbreak in the Indian camp, and the Men in Blue are currently leading the series 2-1.

Recently, the Indian contingent featuring Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hanuma Vihari among others jetted off to the UK, while skipper Rohit Sharma also joined them after a few days.

While the rest of the Indian players in the UK have already begun training at the Lord's Cricket Ground, they will soon be joined by the likes of Iyer, Pant and Dravid who jetted off for London on Monday.

Shreyas Iyer shared a picture with his 'partner' Rishabh Pant from inside the flight, in his Instagram story. While Dravid was nowhere to be seen in the picture, he too has accompanied the Indian youngsters as he will oversee the fifth Test match versus England, followed by the 3-match T20I series, and an ODI series, of as many games, thereafter.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Rahul Dravid have left for the UK tour. pic.twitter.com/g6n0XdEduT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2022

Both Iyer and Pant struggled somewhat to stamp their authority over the South African pacers and it remains to be seen how they'll fare against the English opposition. Pant is all but certain to play, but it remains to be seen whether Iyer can find a place in the playing XI, which Virat Kohli, and Hanuma Vihari also in contention.

Meanwhile, Pant only managed 58 runs in the five matches against South Africa, but Dravid has thrown his weight behind Pant, all but quashing rumours about him being dropped from the squad.