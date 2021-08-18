India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar finally breaks silence on Virat Kohli's poor form

Team India's historic win over England in the second Test at Lord’s sent a clear message that India definitely one of the best teams when it comes to the longest format of the game. India beat England by 151 runs to grab a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Though India is performing superbly in Test cricket, skipper Virat Kohli’s poor form is still a major concern. In the last five Test innings, Kohli has managed the scores of 44, 13, 0, 42, and 20. Notably, Kohli has failed to score a century in international cricket in nearly two years now.

Meanwhile, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar had his say over the poor form of Kohli. Talking to a news agency, Sachin said that form is just a state of mind along with body working in harmony.

Also read Meet the India cricketer who has cleared UPSC exam before making his ODI debut

“Virat hasn't had a great start. It is the mind that leads to technical errors and if the start isn’t good, you start thinking about a lot of things. Because anxiety levels are high, you tend to over compensate for your movements. When a batsman isn't in good form you either go too far across or don't move your feet at all. That happens to everyone. Form is also your state of mind along with the body working in harmony,” Sachin was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sachin also praised Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for adding 100 runs on fourth day of the Lord’s Test. “They played a very crucial role considering that we were effectively 28 for 3 when they came together. Two more quick wickets and we would have been 60 for 5 and dynamics would have been completely different. They stabilised the innings,” Sachin said.

“The idea was to do what was good for the team and they did that. While doing so, the rest of the things get taken care of. In a tight situation like this, ideally you would want all your batsmen to chip in but that is always not possible,” he added.