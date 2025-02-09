Despite experiencing a rough patch, Sharma made a strong comeback in the second match of the series, giving his team a solid start.

Team India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has made history by overtaking the legendary West Indies batsman Chris Gayle for the most sixes in the 50-over format. During the second ODI against England on Sunday, Sharma broke Gayle's record of 331 sixes.

He reached this milestone by hitting back-to-back sixes in Gus Atkinson's second over. Sharma then added another six in the next over, bringing his total to 334 sixes in just 25 innings.

Currently, Sharma is behind former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who holds the record with 351 sixes in 369 innings. However, Sharma is on the verge of breaking this record, showcasing his remarkable talent and skill as a batsman.

Despite experiencing a rough patch, Sharma made a strong comeback in the second match of the series, giving his team a solid start. He reached his fifty with three sixes and a four, proving his ability to take control of the game.

In addition to his six-hitting ability, Sharma also surpassed former India captain Rahul Dravid's record of 1088 runs in ODIs, becoming the fourth-highest run-scorer in the format. With 1087 runs in 258 innings at an impressive average of 50 and a high strike rate, Sharma is closing in on cricketing legends like Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar.

It's important to note that Sharma is actively participating in both the 50-over format and Test cricket, having retired from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. Following the ODI series against England, fans can look forward to seeing Sharma in action at the upcoming Champions Trophy, where he will undoubtedly continue to display his exceptional talent and leadership on the field.

