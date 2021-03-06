'Rohit's 161 in Chennai was the defining moment of the series,' says skipper Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli termed opening batsman Rohit Sharma's exceptional knock of 161 runs in the first innings of the second Test in Chennai as the defining moment of Team India's turnaround in the four-match Test series against England after losing the first one comprehensively.

Kohli, speaking after his side's 3-1 victory in the series said, "Rohit's knock was the defining moment in us coming back into the series. Getting 160 on that pitch is as good as a 250 on any good batting wicket.

"I think it's definitely one of his best Test knocks if not the best. That gave us the kind of momentum we needed as a side and really got us into the contest. So yeah, it was an outstanding innings," the skipper added.

Rohit apart from that 161 runs stood tall with crucial contributions throughout the series and helped India get to the scores they needed on the kind of wickets produced during the series.

Further elaborating on Rohit's role contribution during the entire series, Virat said, "He really batted well at the top of the order throughout the series. He gave us important knocks, important partnerships as well, which is unnoticed when you don't get those three figures but you know he got one but the other knocks as well were very very crucial as well."

Rohit ended the series as the highest run-getter for the hosts with 345 runs, only 23 runs behind the England skipper Joe Root's 368. With crucial contributions throughout the series, Rohit has certainly cemented his place as the first-choice opener for the Indian team in the longest format of the game as well.

India completed the third Test win in just three days as after gaining a 160-run lead owing to Rishabh Pant's century and Washington Sundar's unbeaten 96-run knock, the hosts bowled England out for just 135 runs and won the game by an innings and 25 runs.