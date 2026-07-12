FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live streaming details

India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live stream

Satluj: Tillotama Shome condemns removal of Diljit Dosanjh film from OTT platform ZEE5, calls it 'heartbreaking'

Satluj: Tillotama Shome condemns removal of Diljit Dosanjh film from ZEE5

S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary playback singer, say 'India has lost a musical icon'

S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary singer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live streaming details

India begin their ODI series against England with both teams eager to build momentum ahead of upcoming ICC events. Here's everything you need to know, including the complete schedule, match timings, squads, venues, live telecast and streaming details.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 06:25 PM IST

India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live streaming details
India vs England ODIs (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India, led by Shubman Gill is set to take on England, captained by Harry Brook in a three-match ODI series beginning on July 14. Brook recently guided England to a 4-0 victory in the five-match T20I series and will look to carry that momentum into the ODIs. Virat Kohli is making his highly anticipated return to international cricket during this series against England, having not played since January 2026. Although he was included in the ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan in June, he had to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.

Shubman Gill will captain the Men in Blue for the three-match series, with Shreyas Iyer serving as his deputy, despite Iyer yet to secure a win as T20I captain.

India has made a last-minute adjustment to their ODI lineup, with Prince Yadav stepping in for the injured Harshit Rana. Jasprit Bumrah is also set to make his return, playing his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final.

Bumrah was part of the ODI squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy but had to miss out due to injury. He is also expected to participate in the 2026 Asian Games.

India vs England schedule

The three ODIs between India and England are scheduled for July 14, 16, and 19, taking place at Edgbaston, Cardiff, and Lord's, respectively. The first and third ODIs will commence at 3:30 PM IST, while the second ODI is set to start at 5:30 PM IST.

Live Streaming details

Fans can catch the live telecast of the India-England ODIs on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on the JioHotstar app.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

England: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Also read| Back after six months, Virat Kohli chases world record and two career milestones

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
End of Bazball era! Brendon McCullum steps down as England Test coach after Ben Stokes' retirement
Brendon McCullum steps down as England Test coach after Ben Stokes' retirement
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live streaming details
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live stream
Pakistani woman, son arrested for overstaying visa and illegally obtaining Indian identity cards
Pakistani woman, son arrested for illegally obtaining Indian ID cards
Satluj: Tillotama Shome condemns removal of Diljit Dosanjh film from OTT platform ZEE5, calls it 'heartbreaking'
Satluj: Tillotama Shome condemns removal of Diljit Dosanjh film from ZEE5
S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary playback singer, say 'India has lost a musical icon'
S Janaki death: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to legendary singer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement