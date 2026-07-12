India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live streaming details

India begin their ODI series against England with both teams eager to build momentum ahead of upcoming ICC events. Here's everything you need to know, including the complete schedule, match timings, squads, venues, live telecast and streaming details.

India, led by Shubman Gill is set to take on England, captained by Harry Brook in a three-match ODI series beginning on July 14. Brook recently guided England to a 4-0 victory in the five-match T20I series and will look to carry that momentum into the ODIs. Virat Kohli is making his highly anticipated return to international cricket during this series against England, having not played since January 2026. Although he was included in the ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan in June, he had to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.

Shubman Gill will captain the Men in Blue for the three-match series, with Shreyas Iyer serving as his deputy, despite Iyer yet to secure a win as T20I captain.

India has made a last-minute adjustment to their ODI lineup, with Prince Yadav stepping in for the injured Harshit Rana. Jasprit Bumrah is also set to make his return, playing his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final.

Bumrah was part of the ODI squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy but had to miss out due to injury. He is also expected to participate in the 2026 Asian Games.

India vs England schedule

The three ODIs between India and England are scheduled for July 14, 16, and 19, taking place at Edgbaston, Cardiff, and Lord's, respectively. The first and third ODIs will commence at 3:30 PM IST, while the second ODI is set to start at 5:30 PM IST.

Live Streaming details

Fans can catch the live telecast of the India-England ODIs on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on the JioHotstar app.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

England: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

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