India vs England T20Is: IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE streaming, venue, match timings and TV channels

The Indian team management could make few changes in its bowling department given England batsmen smashed the spinners all-round the park.

Indian cricket team, after having lost the first of the five clashes, would look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I. India suffered a torrid batting collapse as the top three batsmen, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, scored only 5 runs and the team never recovered from it.

The changes India make will be keeping the T20 World Cup in mind which will be taking place later this year in the country.

When will India vs England 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday (March 14).

Where will India vs England 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st T20I match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.