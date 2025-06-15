A name changing event of the upcoming India and England Test series was scheduled on June 14. However, it has been postponed both by ECB and BCCI due to...

Team India are all set to lock horns with England in a 5-match Test series, starting June 20 with the Headingley Test. The upcoming series was called the Pataudi Trophy, but it was decided to rename the bilateral series to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. However, a launch event was planned, which has now been postponed. Check out the real reason.

Why launch event of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy postponed?

The launch of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been postponed in the wake of the recent plane crash of an Air India flight, travelling to London, which claimed the lives of 242 on board and several others on the ground. The trophy-naming ceremony was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 14. However, the decision to postpone the event was taken jointly by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

''Given the tragic events in India, the announcement may wait a while out of respect (for the lives lost). The BCCI are still deciding on the right time for the announcement. The announcement had been kept flexible due to the tragedy,'' Cricbuzz reported quoting an ECB official.

Meanwhile, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar spoke with the ECB and BCCI to continue with the Pataudi name. ECB officially confirmed that the Pataudi name will continue to live. ''Yes, there is a confirmed plan to retain the Pataudi link in the England-India series,'' the official said. The board is expected to award a medallion in the name of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to live on the legacy.