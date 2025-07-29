Twitter
India vs England: KL Rahul set to break Sunil Gavaskar's 46-year-old Test record at The Oval to become...

One of the most experienced players in the Indian squad, KL Rahul, is on the verge of breaking Sunil Gavaskar's four-and-a-half-decade-old Test record. Know more about it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Jul 29, 2025

Indian opener KL Rahul has been one of the highest-scoring players in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. For the first time in his career, he has accumulated over 400 plus runs in a Test series, which also made him the best opener in England of a touring nation in 22 years. Now, the Indian opener is set to break a 46-year-old Test record, currently held by veteran Sunil Gavaskar and he needs to score just 32 more runs in the upcoming game.

 

Will KL Rahul break Sunil Gavaskar's record?

 

KL Rahul is on the verge of breaking Sunil Gavaskar's all-time record in England. If Rahul manages to score 32 more runs in the upcoming game at The Oval, he will become the Indian opener with the most runs in a series in England, surpassing Gavaskar's 542-run feat since 1979.

 

Currently, KL Rahul has scored 511 runs in eight innings of 4 Tests at an outstanding average of 63.87, including two centuries and several fifties. He is also the second leading ball facer in the series, having played 998 balls, only behind skipper Shubman Gill, who has faced 1,106 deliveries so far.

 

IND vs ENG 5th Test

 

England are currently leading the 5-match Test series by 2-1. In the previous game at Manchester, Team India, despite being behind by over 300 runs, managed to take a lead of over 100 runs and draw the match. Now, with just one game left in the series, India have only a chance to level the series 2-2; else if England wins the upcoming game or even the match gets drawn, the Ben Stokes-led team will be lifting the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

