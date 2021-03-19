India vs England: Ishan Kishan out, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna added to ODI squad

Ahead of the ODI series which is to begin on Tuesday (March 23), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India squad on Friday.

Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya have received maiden call-ups for the upcoming three-match series against England.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee which was led by Chetan Sharma announced the 18-member squad. Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have not been excluded from the ODI team that was picked for the Australia tour.

There are not many changes to the already T20I squad as well with Ishan Kishan missing the call-up.

Team India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

The three-match ODI series between India and England will be played minus fans with an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic. After the completion of the T20Is, the action will shift to Pune where three ODIs will be played on March 23, 26, and 28.