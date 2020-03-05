Headlines

India vs England, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

The line-up for the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup has been confirmed and India are all set to take on England in the first clash.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 07:49 AM IST

The line-up for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has been confirmed and India are all set to take on England in the first clash.

Group A toppers India, will face England before Australia take on South Africa, the Group B toppers.

The line-up was confirmed after the match between the Proteas and West Indies was washed out due to rain in the group stage’s final game.

 

When and where to watch India vs England, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020

Where and when is India vs England, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 match being played?

The India vs England, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 match will be played on March 5, 2019, at Sydney Cricket Ground.

 

What time does India vs England, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 match begin?

The India vs England, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch India vs England, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

The India vs England, ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 live telecast will be on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

 

How and where to watch online India vs England ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 live streaming?

The India vs England ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 live stream will be available on the Hotstar app in India for premium users.

 

India vs England ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020: Squad

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

England Women Squad: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn.

 

