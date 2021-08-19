Former England cricketer calls Virat Kohli 'the most foul mouthed individual', gets brutally trolled

Former England cricketer Nick Compton attacked India skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter and called him "the most foul mouthed individual". Compton, however, praised England Test captain Joe Root, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Sachin Tendulkar, calling them "level headed and grounded" men.

"Isn't Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I'll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are", Compton tweeted.

However, Twitterati took no time in trolling Compton and highlighted instances when England players misbehaved with the opposition on the field.

Some slammed Compton for carrying old grudges against Kohli.

@thecompdog was it that bad? In fairness it gave the test and the series a nice little edge. Who doesn’t enjoy watching a grudge match! Hopefully we batter them in the next test! — Dan Pettit (@dan_pettit23) August 18, 2021

Compton made the remark against Kohli after the second Test between England and India at Lord's that saw many instances of verbal exchanges between the players of both teams.

India won the match by 151 runs to grab a 1-0 lead in the 5-match Test series.