Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

India vs England: Former captain Virat Kohli gives 'passionate' speech to his teammates in viral video

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was at the centre of attention as a viral video showed him giving a 'passionate' speech to his teammates.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Team India are currently in the UK as they gear up to face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match from last year, which is slated to kick off on July 1 at Edgbaston. It will be the first team Rohit Sharma takes charge of the Men in Blue for an overseas challenge, however, there is no shortage of leaders in the Indian team. 

In a video that's going crazy viral on the internet today, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli can be seen giving a 'passionate' speech to his teammates as they prepared for the challenge ahead. 

The BCCI have done an excellent job to rotate captaincy between Rohit Sharma, and in his absence, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and more recently, Hardik Pandya have been given the responsibility to lead the national side. 

READ| 'Please focus on new captain': Rohit Sharma fans unhappy with cameraman's focus on Virat Kohli

Being the former captain, Kohli is another player who commands great respect in the Indian dressing room, and on Tuesday, the 33-year-old was spotted motivating his teammates. 

Before India play England, they will face county side Leicestershire in a practice match from July 24-28, and the Leicester club posted videos of the Indian team's practise sessions, giving fans a glimpse of Kohli giving a pep talk to his compatriots. 

You can check out the video below:

After an underwhelming IPL 2022 campaign with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli was rested by the BCCI for the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa. He made full use of the break, by going to the Maldives for a vacation with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. 

READ| From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, a look at captains India had in one season

The Delhi-born batsman appears to have recharged his batteries and is already raring to go against England as he practised well before the high voltage clash. 

