India vs England: Former captain Virat Kohli gives 'passionate' speech to his teammates in viral video

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was at the centre of attention as a viral video showed him giving a 'passionate' speech to his teammates.

Team India are currently in the UK as they gear up to face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match from last year, which is slated to kick off on July 1 at Edgbaston. It will be the first team Rohit Sharma takes charge of the Men in Blue for an overseas challenge, however, there is no shortage of leaders in the Indian team.

In a video that's going crazy viral on the internet today, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli can be seen giving a 'passionate' speech to his teammates as they prepared for the challenge ahead.

The BCCI have done an excellent job to rotate captaincy between Rohit Sharma, and in his absence, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and more recently, Hardik Pandya have been given the responsibility to lead the national side.

Being the former captain, Kohli is another player who commands great respect in the Indian dressing room, and on Tuesday, the 33-year-old was spotted motivating his teammates.

Before India play England, they will face county side Leicestershire in a practice match from July 24-28, and the Leicester club posted videos of the Indian team's practise sessions, giving fans a glimpse of Kohli giving a pep talk to his compatriots.

You can check out the video below:

After an underwhelming IPL 2022 campaign with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli was rested by the BCCI for the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa. He made full use of the break, by going to the Maldives for a vacation with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika.

The Delhi-born batsman appears to have recharged his batteries and is already raring to go against England as he practised well before the high voltage clash.