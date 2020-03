India vs England, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for INDW vs ENGW in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Dream11 Prediction - India vs England in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

INDW vs ENGW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England T20I match today, March 5.

India vs England T20I (ENGW vs INDW) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Taniya Bhatia

Batters – Smriti Mandhana, Fran Wilson, Shafali Verma (VC), Heather Knight

All-Rounders – Deepti Sharma, Nat Sciver (C)

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Yadav, Sarah Glenn, Shikha Pandey

ENGW vs INDW My Dream11 Team

Taniya Bhatia(WK), Smriti Mandhana, Fran Wilson, Shafali Verma (VC), Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma, Nat Sciver (C), Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Yadav, Sarah Glenn, Shikha Pandey.

ENGW vs INDW Probable Playing 11

England: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

