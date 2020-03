India vs England, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND-50 vs ENG-50 today in Over-50s Cricket World Cup

Dream11 Prediction - India vs England in Over-50s Cricket World Cup

IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England match today, March 11.

India vs England (IND-50 vs ENG-50) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Verinder Bhoombla (C)

Batters – Hugh Leeke, Sanjay Beri, Aadil Chagla

All-Rounders – Mark Alleyne, Simon Myles, Iqbal Khan (VC)

Bowlers – Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, Ashwani Arora, Deepak Chadha

IND-50 vs ENG-50 My Dream11 Team

Verinder Bhoombla (C)(WK), Hugh Leeke, Sanjay Beri, Aadil Chagla, Mark Alleyne, Simon Myles, Iqbal Khan (VC), Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, Ashwani Arora, Deepak Chadha.

IND-50 vs ENG-50 Probable Playing 11

England: Andy Davis (wk), Mohammad Shahnawaz, Hugh Leeke, Mark Alleyne (C), Mel Hussain, Simon Myles, Sultan Mahmood, Mark Alleyne, Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, David Snellgrove

India: Verinder Bhoombla (WK), Sanjay Beri, Aadil Chagla, Shailender Singh (C), PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri, A Mohammaed, Deepak Chadha, Ashwani Arora, V Patel

