India vs England 5th Test LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs ENG final Test match live on TV, online?

As India prepares for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Thursday, the team management will be carefully assessing their playing XI, particularly due to the anticipated absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The home team, England, will also be without their captain Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out of the Oval Test.

Reports from London indicate that Bumrah, India's leading pace bowler, is likely to be rested. This situation has ignited renewed discussions regarding the bowling lineup—especially whether the team should opt for a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, who could prove to be a crucial wicket-taking option in Bumrah's absence.

During the press conference held on the eve of the Oval Test, India captain Shubman Gill did not dismiss the possibility of Bumrah being part of India's Playing 11, stating, "We will take a decision tomorrow, the wicket looks very green. So let’s see."

In the meantime, Dhruv Jurel is anticipated to take over the wicketkeeping duties in place of Rishabh Pant, who has already been ruled out of the series' final match.

Conversely, England has made four changes to their XI, including the absence of captain Stokes, who is replaced by Jacob Bethell. Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson step in for Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, while Jamie Overton replaces left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs England 5th Test take place?



The fifth and final Test between India and England will begin on July 31.



What is the venue of the England vs India 5th Test?



London's The Oval Stadium will host the ENG vs IND 5th Test match.

What time will the India vs England 5th Test begin?



India vs England 5th Test live action will begin at 3:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).



What time will the India vs England live toss take place on July 31?



The Live toss for the fifth and final Test between India's Shubman Gill and England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope will take place at 3 PM IST on Thursday.



Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs England 5th Test in India?



Sony Sports Network will live telecast the India vs England 5th Test in India. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will provide the commentary of ENG vs IND 5th Test in English language, while Sony Sports 3 HD/SD in Hindi Language.

How can fans watch the IND vs ENG 5th Test for free in India?



JioHotstar will live stream the India vs England 5th Test in India for free.

