India vs England 5th Test: Edgbaston Stadium Pitch and Weather report in Birmingham

India vs England 5th Test

India and England are all set to play the 5th and final Test game, which was to be held last year. The Indian team is already leading the series 2-1 and is on the verge of recording a series win in England after 2007.

Earlier, the match at Manchester's Old Trafford saw it get cancelled due to Covid-19 hitting the Indian camp. And now again, the Indian side saw skipper Rohit Sharma testing Covid-19 positive and being unavailable for the clash.

While the Men in Blue will be looking to bag the series, England will try to give them a strong challenge and level it.

India vs England 5th Test weather forecast

The weather at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham could see the first two sessions experience light showers on Friday. However, the sky may get clear after the lunch break. The temperature may hover between 10-19 degrees Celsius on the day and the wind speed can go around 12 km/h.

India vs England 5th Test pitch report

The pitch at Edgbaston is often known for batting but the bowlers too have some grip at this venue. Teams will be looking to post 300-350 runs on the board in the first innings and batting first would be the best option on this pitch, unless there are overcast conditions on the first day.

England has played 53 Tests games at the venue of which they have won 28 of them losing 10, and drawing the remaining 15. Talking about India, they, on the other hand, have played 7 matches and lost 6 of them and drawn 1.