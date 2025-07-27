India vs England 4th Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 5 at Old Trafford? Check Manchester weather forecast here

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 5 Weather Update: Review the hourly weather forecast and streaming details for day 5 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on Sunday, July 27, at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Indian captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul staged an impressive comeback on the fourth day of the current Test match. After starting at 0/2, India's top-order batsmen have formed an unbroken partnership of 174 runs, keeping the team's hopes alive in the ongoing series.

The team, led by Shubman Gill, is currently behind 2-1 after three Test matches and is striving to either win or draw this match to level the series, with the fifth Test scheduled to take place at the Oval. However, the visitors may face challenges due to the unpredictable nature of the pitch in this match.

The Men in Blue are optimistic about favorable weather conditions that could aid their comeback. They have already suffered a significant setback with star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant sustaining a foot injury, and they are hoping for rain in Manchester to assist them.

Rain is expected to disrupt the fifth day of the fourth Test match, with a high likelihood of precipitation during the morning session. According to Accuweather.com, Manchester is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall in the first three hours of play, although the chances of rain are expected to diminish as the match continues.

The visitors must bat with patience during the overcast conditions. On the fourth day, they faced two early setbacks as both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan were dismissed for ducks on consecutive deliveries from Chris Woakes. Nevertheless, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill managed to stabilize the innings by forming a partnership of 174 runs over 63 overs.

The Shubman Gill-led team is now trailing by 137 runs after the hosts set a daunting target of 669 runs. This marks the first instance since 2011 that the Ben Stokes-led team has scored over 600 runs at home. Joe Root and Ben Stokes each scored centuries, while openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett contributed with fifties.

