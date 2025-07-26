India vs England 4th Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 at Old Trafford? Check Manchester weather forecast here

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Weather Update: Review the hourly weather forecast and streaming details for day 4 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on Saturday, July 26, at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The hosts found themselves in a dominant position on the third day, dismissing the visitors once more during the ongoing Test after amassing 544/7 by stumps, thanks to Joe Root's outstanding innings of 150 runs and Ben Stokes' determined performance. They currently hold a lead of 186 runs.

The team led by Shubman Gill attempted to recover by quickly removing batters such as Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, but Stokes and Root ensured that no further wickets fell. The visitors faced a double setback as star bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj both sustained minor injuries.

The forthcoming fourth day is set to be an exhilarating contest for the Men in Blue, as the Ben Stokes-led team aims to set a formidable target at Old Trafford.

India Vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Weather Forecast

Morning Session (11:00 AM - 1:00 PM): The day is expected to begin with light rain and overcast skies. The chance of precipitation during this period is high, estimated between 50% and 60%. This has already led to a delayed start.

Afternoon Session (1:40 PM - 3:40 PM): The forecast shows little improvement. The chance of rain remains around 40%, with persistent cloud cover. Even if the rain ceases, the threat of intermittent showers and a wet outfield could lead to frequent stoppages and inspections.

Evening Session (4:00 PM - 6:00 PM): While the probability of rain is predicted to decrease slightly to around 30% towards the end of the day's play, the conditions will remain chilly and overcast. Any play will be highly dependent on the ground conditions and available light.

Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja lead the wicket-taking charts for India ahead of day 4, each having claimed two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Mohammed Siraj have each taken one wicket as well.

With England having lost seven wickets, they are ahead of the visitors by 186 runs and will be looking to further increase their lead on day 4.

