Wasim Jaffer, Sehwag troll Ishant and Siraj after Sundar gets stranded on 96*

Washington Sundar's bad luck has inspired a string of funny memes not just from the fans, but also a couple of Indian cricketers. The left-handed batsman was left stranded on 96* after India lost three wickets in five balls to be all out on 365 as the 21-year old fell agonisingly short of his maiden Test hundred.

Resuming on his overnight score of 60, Sundar didn't look in any discomfort and kept milking runs. Having Axar Patel in full flow at the other end helped Sundar focus just on scoring runs and extending Team India's first-innings lead.

The duo forged a 100-run partnership and took India's lead beyond 150 runs. However, a series of unfortunate events was waiting for them.

Patel was late in coming back to his crease at the non-striker's end on the last ball of Jack Leach's over. In the next over, Sundar was on non-striker's end, unbeaten on 96.

The first ball from Ben Stokes straight into the pads of Ishant Sharma and India were 9 down on the same score and Sundar still away from the strike. Mohammed Siraj came in next, he somehow got past two balls but saw the third ball crashing into his off-stump and hopes of Sundar getting his first Test century.

Former Indian batsmen Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag, after which, trolled both Ishant and Siraj using funny memes and famous film and TV serial references.

Jaffer, who has become a meme king, used a picture from the famous Aamir Khan film '3 Idiots' and wrote, "Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function. But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played."

Sehwag, on the other hand, used the TV serial 'Ramayana' reference and wrote, "Missed out on a well deserved century but did not miss out in demonstrating his class. Meanwhile Sundar to the last two Indian batsmen."

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, batsman VVS Laxman and Sundar's Tamil Nadu teammate and wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik were the other cricketers, who heaped praise on the all-rounder after his magnificent innings.

Here are the reactions:

