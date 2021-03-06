India vs England, 4th Test: Washington left stranded after a 'Sundar' 96 as hosts lose 3 wickets in 5 balls

Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar left stranded on 96* as India lost three wickets in five balls. The 21-year came agonisingly close to his maiden Test century but fell just four runs short of what could have been a fantastic knock under pressure.

Sundar, who joined Rishabh Pant at India's score of 146/6 first played second fiddle to the wicket-keeper batsman but took the aggressor's role when he departed after his third Test ton. Sundar played his shots and brought up his third half-century in the longest format in just his fourth Test match.

Resuming on his overnight score of 60, Sundar didn't look in any discomfort and kept milking runs. Having Axar Patel in full flow at the other end helped Sundar focus just on scoring runs and extending Team India's first innings lead.

The duo forged a 100-run partnership and took India's lead beyond 150 runs. However, a series of unfortunate events was waiting for them.

Patel was late in coming back to his crease at the non-striker's end on the last ball of Jack Leach's over. In the next over, Sundar was on non-striker's end, unbeaten on 96.

The first ball from Ben Stokes straight into the pads of Ishant Sharma and India were 9 down on the same score and Sundar still away from the strike. Mohammed Siraj came in next, he somehow got past two balls but saw the third ball crashing into his off-stump and hopes of Sundar getting his first Test century.

India were bowled out for 365 as Ben Stokes ended with figures of 4/89. The hosts ended up with a lead of 160 runs in the first innings of the fourth and the final Test of the series.