Rishabh Pant's hilarious reply to Harsha Bhogle on his antics is winning the internet

Rishabh Pant won the day again by not with his bat, by not with the gloves, but by the words he spoke at the post-match presentation. Pant, who was adjudged the 'Player of the match' for his 101-run knock in the first innings that shifted the momentum in India's favour on the second day, was asked if the commentators should be shut off when he is wicketkeeping.

Answering the question to commentator Harsha Bhogle when he said that they were being criticised as they only want to listen to Pant at that moment, Pant in his own witty style replied saying, "Ab yeh mera compliment hai ya aapko problem thoda problem ho raha hai, toh improve karo aap log bhi (If this is a compliment for me and it's creating a problem for you, then you guys should also look to improve)."

The hilarious response sent the fans into a frenzy as the response was an extension to her personality behind the stumps.

According to Pant, he has always played his cricket that way and enjoyed while doing so. The 23-year old has more than often been praised for his antics and the stuff he says when he is behind the stumps from singing songs to calling the bowlers by hilarious nicknames, Pant has done it all.

Pant's innings, followed by Washington Sundar's fantastic partnership with Axar Patel helped India gain a 160-run lead in the first innings in the final Test, which proved to be enough in the end as the host bowled out England for just 135 runs in the second innings to win the game by an innings and 25 runs to storm into the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be held in June at the Lord's against New Zealand.