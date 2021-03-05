'Elite umpiring,' Twitterati heap praise on umpire Nitin Menon after brilliant decisions on Day 2

Headlines

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies series opener

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of mosque premises till Thursday

BCCI announces Team India’s schedule for home season in 2023-24, check details

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in sexy thigh-high slit dress, fans say 'looking so gorgeous'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies series opener

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

BCCI announces Team India’s schedule for home season in 2023-24, check details

Bowlers who have delivered fastest ball in ODI

AI imagines Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, other Oppenheimer cast in Indian attire

AI imagines Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, other Bollywood stars as Ken from Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in sexy thigh-high slit dress, fans say 'looking so gorgeous'

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Elite umpiring,' Twitterati heap praise on umpire Nitin Menon after brilliant decisions on Day 2

Nitin Menon has been one of the stars throughout the India-England Test series with his consistency in decision-making on the field

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2021, 03:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While Team India has dominated the England side in the ongoing four-match Test series, another Indian outside the playing squad, who has been one of the stars of the series, is umpire Nitin Menon. The 36-year old umpire started trending on the second day of the fourth Test after some outstanding calls during India's batting innings.

The first instance of Menon's brilliance was on display when he gave India's No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara out when he was struck on the pads. Pujara, however, thought that the ball hit his bat first then the pad. But, the umpire was correct in his judgement as the ball did hit the pads first and he was plumb in front.

In the second decision, Menon gave a tough call on Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, which returned as the umpire's call on the replays.

Menon was lauded by the fans, commentators and many former cricketers alike not just for his brilliance on the field on Friday, but throughout the series.

Here are some of the reactions:

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Veere Di Wedding 2 to go on floors next year? Makers reportedly working on the script — Here’s what we know

How Kerala housewife started own lingerie brand at home, now runs Rs 500 crore company competing with Zivame, Clovia

Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Arun Govil will play Lord Vitthal in Sant Tukaram, says 'I don’t appear like God...'

One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman’s thriller is all about extra-marital affair and infidelity

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE