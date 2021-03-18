4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's maiden fifty, Shreyas Iyer's blinder help India reach 185/8

Suryakumar Yadav in his second game and first innings smashed a scintillating half-century off just 28 balls, followed by a stupendous quickfire 37 by Shreyas Iyer, as they helped India score 185 runs batting first in the fourth T20I against England.

India didn't have a great start as the openers failed again. Rohit Sharma got out for 12 (12) and KL Rahul scored 14 runs off 17 balls. However, Suryakumar Yadav, coming in at No 3 played his natural game irrespective of what was happening at the other end.

He made full use of the first opportunity he got. The first ball of his international career, a short ball from the England pacer, Surya ducked and hit it straight over the fine-leg boundary for a huge six.

Surya followed his trademark shot with some of the exquisite strokeplay as he kept finding gaps and hitting England bowlers out of the park. He brought up his half-century in just 28 balls as the whole of the dressing room and the dugout was up on its feet to celebrate the flamboyant batsman's maiden fifty.

Surya got out due to an unlucky dismissal but he had ensured India were in a good position. But, Shreyas Iyer made it better. Iyer hit an 18-ball 37 as he helped India's total to go past the 180-run mark and give it the final push that they needed.