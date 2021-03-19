Trending#

Michael Vaughan, netizens indulge in captaincy debate again as Rohit took charge in last 4 overs

Twitterati weighed in on captaincy debate between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma again and was of the view that the latter should lead India in T20Is


Updated: Mar 19, 2021, 03:07 AM IST

India won the fourth T20I by eight runs, however, without the regular skipper Virat Kohli on the field and his deputy Rohit Sharma took charge. As soon as Rohit Sharma, the stand-in captain took the leadership duty, India suddenly got big wickets of all-rounder Ben Stokes and England skipper Eoin Morgan and the game turned on its head.

India were back in the game and how and it eventually proved to be the turning point of the game as England couldn't recover from the double blow and they didn't have much gas left in the tank after that to take them to the finish line.

While Rohit Sharma under whose leadership the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians have won the title five times, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore haven't for a single time, the fans and experts have time and again fancied Rohit to take over the captaincy in the shortest format. The Thursday incident and the eventual win gave the users and experts/former cricketers another chance to get involved in that debate again.

However, skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that it was a precautionary call and he will be fit for Saturday's decider, given that will be played in the evening. "I ran for a ball and threw it and I just aggravated my quad a little bit and I didn't want to make it into a niggle or an injury. We have another game in two days and I took the smart decision of going out," he said giving an idea of what really happened.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a dig at Virat Kohli's captaincy as soon as India got two wickets when Rohit took the mantle. Many other users on Twitter were of the similar view again that Rohit Sharma should be given Team India's captaincy in the shortest format.

