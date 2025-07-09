India vs England 3rd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1 at Lord's? Check London weather forecast here

Since the series is tied, this third Test is very important. India won by 336 runs at Edgbaston and is feeling good. England wants to win at home with Archer back on the team.

The India versus England third Test is happening at Lord's Cricket Ground. The series is currently tied 1-1, and fans are ready for the game. The weather is something people are always concerned about in England. Will rain mess up the first day, Thursday, July 10?

London weather update

The weather reports from AccuWeather and the Met Office say there's not a high chance of rain on the first day of the third Test. The forecast shows clear skies and warm weather for Thursday, July 10. The temperature should be between 17 and 32 degrees Celsius, which is nice for cricket. The humidity should be around 43-54%, with light winds.

Even though London weather can change quickly, it looks like the game should go on without problems.

The Lord's Pitch

The pitch at Lord's is another hot topic. The first two Tests had flatter surfaces but the Lord's pitch looks green, which means it should help the fast bowlers, especially at the start. Both teams checked the pitch, and India's head coach Gautam Gambhir said there is grass on it.

This is good news for fast bowlers, like Jasprit Bumrah, who is back for India, and Jofra Archer, who is playing again for England. The first part of Day 1 will be important, as the batters will try to handle the movement of the ball.

Who will win the series?

Since the series is tied, this third Test is very important. India won by 336 runs at Edgbaston and is feeling good. England wants to win at home with Archer back on the team. The weather seems good for the first day, and the pitch should make for an interesting game. It seems like the Lord's Test will be exciting, and the teams will be fighting for a 2-1 lead in the series.

Also read| Jofra Archer returns after 4 years as England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India