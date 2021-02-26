Headlines

India vs England, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve THIS feat

The most successful captain for India in Tests, Virat Kohli has now 35 wins under his belt, miles ahead of MS Dhoni's 27 and Sourav Ganguly's 21 wins

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2021, 02:37 PM IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli termed it as a bizarre day of Test cricket on the second day of the Motera Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, however, nothing was bizarre as far as him extending his winning run as Test captain and breaking former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record was concerned.

Kohli has now achieved the most number of wins as an Indian captain at home, leading his side in 22 wins in 29 Tests, leapfrogging Dhoni, who has 21 wins to his name in 30 Tests.

Kohli, who was given the captaincy in the longest format in 2014-15 after the former captain retired from Tests midway during the series against Australia, has captained his country in 59 games. He has already become the most successful Indian captain with 35 wins. He is a long way ahead of Dhoni, who has led his side to 27 wins in 60 games, Sourav Ganguly, who has 21 wins in 49 games and Mohammad Azharuddin, 14 wins in 47 games.

After losing the first Test in Chennai, the Virat Kohli-led side has stormed back into the series with two back-to-back wins to lead the series 2-1, with one game left to be played at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

India defeated England by 10 wickets in the third Test finishing the match in just two days.

 

