India vs England, 3rd Test: 'Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho,' say Twitterati to Root after England skipper's fifer

England skipper Joe Root led from the front, with the ball, as the visitors bowled out Team India for just 145 runs in the first session of the second day. India resumed their first innings on the overnight score of 99/3, however, it wasn't a great resumption as none of the batsmen could stay for long in the middle and eventually lost 7 wickets for just 46 runs.

Surprisingly, Root was the wreaker-in-chief as the right-arm off-spin of the England captain did the trick on the deteriorating Motera surface. Jack Leach took the most important wickets as he sent back Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in quick successions, which started the tap running for the Indian side.

After which, Root took the centre stage as he removed three left-handers in a row. Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel all got out to Root as they had no answer to the purchase he was getting off the track. After a short resistance, Ashwin took went back to the pavilion and it was a matter of time before he took the final wicket, to finish with figures of 5/8, his best yet in the format and the cheapest five wicket-haul by a spinner, surpassing Tim May's 5/9.

The netizens couldn't stop raving Root's bowling performance as the track turning square fell in his lap and worked to his advantage. Most of the users cape up with hilarious memes and reactions as they couldn't make of what they were seeing that was transpiring at Motera.

Here are some of the reactions:

Also read IND vs ENG: Axar Patel becomes first India spinner to achieve THIS incredible feat in pink ball Test

Shades of Michael Clarke from Joe Root. Outstanding effort. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) February 25, 2021

Joe Rootalitharan — The Cricket Scholar (@lue_balo) February 25, 2021

Steve O’Keefe legitimately needs to stay fit for Aus in India 2022. — Sam Perry (@sjjperry) February 25, 2021

Insane pitch. You refresh the page and a wicket falls down! — Tanul Thakur (@Plebeian42) February 25, 2021