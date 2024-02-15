Twitter
India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja centuries power India to 326/5 at stumps on Day 1

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja slammed centuries while Sarfaraz Khan was run out on 62.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 05:27 PM IST

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's centuries have ensured that India reached a score of 326/5 after a shaky start in the morning session. However, their position could have been even stronger if not for Sarfaraz Khan's unfortunate run out near the end of the day's play.

On the other hand, England will not be entirely satisfied with how things unfolded on Day 1. Despite having the hosts under control in the first 10 overs, they failed to maintain their dominance. Mark Wood emerged as their standout bowler, consistently posing a threat and eventually dismissing the Indian skipper with a well-executed maneuver. 

However, England missed opportunities to capitalize, allowing the debutant to score quick runs and also failing to review a couple of LBW calls that could have resulted in the removal of both Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. These missed chances proved costly.

Nevertheless, luck eventually favored England when Mark Wood once again made a crucial impact, this time with a direct hit that led to the dismissal of Sarfaraz Khan. The second new ball was taken late in the day, and England will be hoping to make early breakthroughs with it on Day 2.

Also Read| IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni in elite list, nearing Virender Sehwag's India record

MOST WATCHED

