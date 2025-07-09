India vs England, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Anderson-Tendulkar trophy Lord's Test match live on TV, online?

India vs England 3rd Test Match Date, Time, Live Cricket Streaming: India is set to face England in the third match of the five-match Test series at Lord's in London, commencing on Thursday.

A confident Team India is eager to take the lead in the five-match Test series (Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025) as they face Ben Stokes-led England in the third Test at the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London, commencing Thursday, July 10th.

An optimistic India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, dominated England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston, marking their first Test victory at this venue and leveling the series at 1-1 after the initial two Tests. Gill made history by becoming the first batter to score both 250-plus and 150-plus in the same Test. The Indian captain delivered two outstanding innings, scoring 269 in the first innings and then following up with a remarkable 161 in the second. This performance allowed India to set a daunting target of 608 for England, who ultimately fell short, being dismissed for just 271.

With Jasprit Bumrah poised to return for this Test, India’s bowling lineup appears significantly bolstered with the inclusion of new-ball specialist Akash Deep. Bumrah, who had been managing his workload, missed the Birmingham Test, but Akash Deep rose to the occasion in his absence, emerging as the standout bowler for India. His impressive 10-wicket haul ensured that Bumrah's absence was not felt.

Weather forecast

The forecast indicates that the weather in London for the next few days will be partly cloudy, with average temperatures ranging from 30 to 32 degrees. The humidity levels are expected to be between 40 and 45 percent on the days of the scheduled matches.

Live Streaming Details

The live broadcast of the India vs England Test match will be shown on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be accessible via the JioHotstar app and website. The match is set to commence at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

India predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

