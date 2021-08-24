India vs England: James Anderson makes SHOCKING allegations against Jasprit Bumrah, plays mind games ahead of third Test

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah performed superbly in the second Test against England at Lord's. Not only did Bumrah claimed three wickets on the last day of the Test, he also batted exceddingly well to score 34 runs and help India set a challenging target for the hosts. But one thing which grabbed everyone's attention from the match was Bumrah's battled with England fast bowler James Anderson.

It may be recalled that towards the end of England's first innings, Bumrah delivered several bouncers to Anderson. He also bowled at the body of the English fast bowler.

While speaking in Tailenders podcast, the English pacer said, "I got caught off guard a little bit because all the batters coming in were saying how slow the pitch was. Banged in short; it was really slow. When I came out to bat, Joe said Bumrah was not bowling as quick as he normally does. And then, the first ball was 90 miles an hour and on the money, wasn’t it? And it felt like, I haven’t felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out."

Recalling the long over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah that involved multiple no-balls, Anderson said, “I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out. He bowled an over, maybe 10, 11, 12 balls. He was bowling no-ball after no-ball, bowling short. I think he bowled two on the stumps which I managed to dig out. So for me, it was just about trying to survive that and get Joe back on strike.”

The third Test if the 5-match series begins on August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.