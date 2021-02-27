England men cricketers Rory Burns, Ben Duckett fume over Alex Hartley's tweet

While England cricketers were subjected to a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of the Indian side on the field, the English men and women cricketers engaged themselves in a spat over a cheeky tweet by Alex Hartley. Team India defeated the visitors by 10 wickets and wrapped up the day-night Test in just two days.

Hartley. taking that fact into account posted a sarcastic tweet commending the men's team to finish the game in two days, in time for the 2nd ODI between England women and New Zealand women, which was supposed to start on late Thursday night according to local time.

Hartley, who is covering the England women's tour of New Zealand with BT sports tweeted, "Nice of the England boys to get this test match finished just before England Women play tonight," followed by a few clapping emojis.

However, the tweet didn't sit well with a few of England's men cricketers. Prominently, current Test opener Rory Burns lashed out at Hartley terming her attitude, 'disappointing'. Burns later deleted the tweet after finding the funny angle of Hartley's words, but not before getting the likes from James Anderson and Ben Stokes.

Another left-hander Ben Duckett, too was displeased with Hartley's tweet, calling it average. Duckett wrote, "Average tweet. Don’t think any of the men’s team would have been (clapping emojis) if the women lost."

Average tweet. Don’t think any of the men’s team would have been if the women lost. https://t.co/4dgW7NMEeM — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) February 25, 2021

Former England all-rounder Samit Patel retweeted the tweet, sharing similar sentiments.

Hartley later clarified saying that her tweet was blown out of proportion. "Think it’s been taken the wrong way/out of context. No offence was meant. We are all test match fans.”

The whole Test match lasted just 140.2 overs as batsmen from both sides struggle to keep the skidding pink ball at bay. India lead the series 2-1 going into the fourth and the final Test at the same venue, Narendra Modi Stadium.