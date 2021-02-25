Headlines

Cricket

India vs England, 3rd Test: Axar Patel ends up with 11 wickets, hosts need just 38 to win

Local boy Axar Patel took another fifer, his third in three consecutive innings as India bowled out England for a meagre 81 in the second innings

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 07:24 PM IST

A day where spinner ruled the roost, where the ball turned more than square and where the wickets fell on straighter deliveries. After England folded out India for just 145 in the first innings in the first session, taking 7 wickets for 46 runs, it was India's turn to use the turn.

The local boy, Axar Patel was the star again as started the innings on the best note possible, getting a wicket on the first ball.

Patel's dream run in Tests continued on the second day of the Motera game as he took two wickets in the first three deliveries of England's second innings. Patel first removed Zak Crawley on the first ball, where the batsman played for a straighter delivery, however, it turned a touch and took his off-stump.

While Jonny Bairstow was given LBW out on the second ball, but replays showed it was missing the stumps and he survived. However, Patel didn't mind that at all. He drafted in an arm ball the next delivery and Bairstwo's leg-stump went for a walk as England were two down for nothing on the board.

Ashwin sprung into the action with the big wicket of star all-rounder Ben Stokes. 

It didn't take much time for Ashwin to add a couple of more wickets to his tally as he removed Ollie Pope four overs later. He then sent back Jofra Archer to complete 400 wickets in the longest format.

After which, Axar completed the formalities and notched-up his third five-wicket haul in three consecutive innings, finishing with figures of 5/32. Patel ended up with figures of 11/70 for the match as he became the first-ever bowler to take 10 wickets in a day-night match.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started the second innings without any hiccup before the final break of the day taking the side to 11/0 as the hosts needed 38 more to win the second test.

