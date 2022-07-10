India vs England 3rd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium, Nottingham?

India vs England 3rd T20I

India and England played two matches against each other in this three-match T20I series so far where India won both of those matches and is currently leading the series by 2-0. Men in Blue defeated the Three Lions by 49 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the very venue where they lost the rescheduled fifth Test.

READ: IND vs ENG 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in Nottingham

Coming to bat, India posted 170 runs on the board where Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja smashed 31 runs and 46 runs respectively for the team. Chris Jordan picked up 4 wickets while Richard Gleeson grabbed 3 wickets for England.

Coming to chase, England failed to chase down the target and lost all their wickets on the score of 121 runs, Moeen Ali and David Willey managed to score 35 runs and 34 runs respectively for them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar hunted 3 wickets for India.

India vs England 2nd T20I weather forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark with humidity mostly around the 40s.