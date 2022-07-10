India vs England 3rd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium, Nottingham?

India and England played two matches against each other in this three-match T20I series so far where India won both of those matches and is currently leading the series by 2-0. Men in Blue defeated the Three Lions by 49 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the very venue where they lost the rescheduled fifth Test.
Coming to bat, India posted 170 runs on the board where Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja smashed 31 runs and 46 runs respectively for the team. Chris Jordan picked up 4 wickets while Richard Gleeson grabbed 3 wickets for England.
Coming to chase, England failed to chase down the target and lost all their wickets on the score of 121 runs, Moeen Ali and David Willey managed to score 35 runs and 34 runs respectively for them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar hunted 3 wickets for India.
The pitch at Trent Bridge is generally a belter for batting. Bowlers won't have much room for error. Batters can afford to play their shots on the up. Another high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.