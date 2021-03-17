'KL Rahul will continue to be one of our main batters,' says skipper Virat Kohli

Team India opening batsman KL Rahul has found backing from the skipper Virat Kohli amidst his lean patch of form in the ongoing T20I series against England. Rahul, in the three games thus far in the series has returned with scores of 1, 0 and 0 and his form has become a cause of concern. But, not for the captain and the team management, according to whom he is still one of their main batsmen in this format and low scores in a few matches won't change that.

After the game, Kohli was asked about Rahul's lean patch, to which he replied saying, "I was going through a lean patch about two games ago. These things [form] turn around very quickly. For us, he (KL Rahul) has been a champion player. If you look at his stats in the last 2-3 years, they are probably better than anyone in world cricket inT20.

"He will continue to be one of our main batters along with Rohit at the top of the order. We don't have any concerns there. T20 is a game, which is a very instinctive game. Once you start paying positively and a few shots come off, it's a matter of five-six balls in this format and suddenly you are back into that zone."

Rahul, who is currently the No 3 batsman in this format in the world has scored just one run in his last four games and was preferred in the third match of the series when Rohit Sharma came back into the line-up and Suryakumar Yadav had to sacrifice his place without even facing one ball in his debut game. The 22-year old Ishan Kishan kept his place in the XI after his whirlwind innings of 56 runs off just 32 balls.

India eventually lost the game against England as Kohli's blistering knock wasn't enough and England chased down a total of 157 in just 18.2 overs riding on opener Jos Buttler's unbeaten innings of 83 runs off just 52 balls.