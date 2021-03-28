India vs England, 3rd ODI: Visitors storm back after Hardik-Pant partnership, bowl out hosts for 329
India's innings ebbed and flowed in the decider as they kept losing wickets through the innings despite their aggressive approach.
England came storming back in the last 10 overs owing to Mark Wood's spell after Hardik Pandya-Rishabh Pant partnership | Photo: BCCI
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
India had a middling first innings with the bat as after a 103-run opening partnership and a quickfire 99-run stand between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals throughout the innings and in the end, could muster only 329 runs as they were bowled out in 48.2 overs.