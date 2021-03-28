'Tu toh Dev manus nikla re,' Twitterati react to Rishabh Pant's second straight sensational knock in ODI series

Rishabh Pant's exceptional form throughout the Australian summer has continued on the home soil in the ongoing England tour across formats as the left-handed wicket-keeper batsman played another exceptional knock in the ODI series. after a quickfire 77 in the second one-day off just 40 balls, Pant continued his merry run as his innings along with an attacking partnership with all-rounder Hardik Pandya helped India come back into the game after being four down for 157.

Pant was his responsible counterattacking self as he took on the England bowlers from the outset but played the ball on its merit. He was severe against both spinners and pacers alike as he kept milking boundaries and maximums and Hardik's free-flowing batting at the other end helped him.

Pant reached his third ODI half-century and didn't deter from the team's aggressive approach as both him and Hardik kept attacking England bowlers and they stitched a 50-run partnership. Just as he was looking good, an outside edge from his bat went straight into diving Jos Buttler's gloves as England's stand-in captain took a brilliant grab to dismiss Pant.

Pant's turnaround after being dropped form Australia's white-ball series has been one of the staggering comebacks Indian cricket has seen. Pant, who has been criticised in the past for being reckless and throwing his wicket away, has taken his game to another level in the past three months across formats to become the most important player for the side.

The netizens were quick to notice the wicket-keeper batsman's form and applaud him for the same. Many of the users suggested that Pant is one of the best batsmen for India now.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pant is just effortlessly hitting Rashid for sixes#INDvENG — Gurmeet Singh Deol (@GurmeetSingh42) March 28, 2021

Ever since he was dropped for the white ball series against Aus in Aus, @RishabhPant17 has looked a different & much more dangerous batsman. That kick up his back side to not take his place for granted has served him well & given India a reliable match-winner. @BCCI #INDvENG — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) March 28, 2021

Rishab Pant is exciting, efficient and effective ! What a batsman. What a star#RishabPant #INDvENG — Ritesh Kumar Thakur (@Riteshkumar_74) March 28, 2021

It took him some time, but i think Rishabh Pant has improved a lot from when he started!#INDvsENG #INDvENG #RishabhPant — Big Game of Cricket (@biggameofcric) March 28, 2021

Rishabh Pant, what a wonderful player#INDvENG — Arkam Shaikh (@imarkam07) March 28, 2021