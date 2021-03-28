IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan becomes second Indian pair to achieve THIS massive record

Team India opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan went past 5000 partnership runs in the ODIs on Sunday in the decider of the three-match series against England in Pune. Rohit and Shikhar stitched a 103-run partnership on just 14.4 overs to give India a much-needed fast start to challenge this marauding England's batting line-up.

With those 103 runs, Rohit and Shikhar took their partnership runs tally to 5023 runs in the ODIs. By the virtue of the same, they became the second Indian pair to score 5000-plus runs as an opening partnership after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who are on the top of the pile with 8227 runs.

The former legendary batting pair has batted together in 176 innings and average 47.55 with 26 100-plus and 29 5-plus stands. While Rohit-Shikhar average 45.25 with 17 100-run partnerships and 15 50-plus stands.

Earlier, after losing the toss for the third time in the ongoing series India were put in to bat and rectifying their batting approach from the last game, India started their innings in an aggressive manner even if it meant risking losing wickets.