India vs England, 3rd ODI: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings IST, and other details

The third of the three ODIs between India and England will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

India and England have won 1 game each and will now face each other on Sunday in the decider of the three-match ODI series.

The Jos Buttler-led England team, in the 2nd ODI, made early inroads, chasing down the total of 336 runs in the 44th over itself with the help of Jonny Bairstow’s match-winning 124 along with Ben Stokes 99 runs off just 50 balls.

As for the 1st ODI, India had won the clash by 66 runs thanks to Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul's effective batting. The third ODI - just like all other formats is expected to be a cracker.

When will India vs England 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 28.

The venue of the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd ODI match live?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley