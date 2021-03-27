India vs England, 3rd ODI: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings IST, and all you need to know

Two teams with starkly opposite confidence will head into the Sunday's decider as the 52-day long tour between India and England will finally come to an end, with what promises to be an enthralling contest between the two best sides in the world.

India will be deflated after the loss in the second ODI, England on the other hand, will be on a high after chasing down a 357-run total in just 43.3 overs owing to Jonny Bairstow's fabulous century and Ben Stokes' explosive innings of 99 runs off just 52 balls.

When will the India vs England 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 28.

The venue of the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd ODI match live?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd ODI match?

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley