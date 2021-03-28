India vs England 3rd ODI, Pune: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch and weather report

India and England will engage in a fierce third and final ODI on Sunday (March 28th) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The series is levelled at 1-1, and the third is expected to be a cracker.

The Jos Buttler-led England team, in the 2nd ODI, made early inroads, with Reece Topley and Sam Curran dismissing Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, respectively.

KL Rahul, who was promoted to No. 4 in Shreyas Iyer's absence, and captain Virat Kohli rebuilt the innings. Rishabh Pant joined Rahul at the crease post-Kohli's dismissal and tore into the England attack.

Meanwhile, Rahul even completed a well-compiled 108, while cameos from Hardik Pandya (35 off 16) and a 40-ball 77 from Pant helped India post a competitive total of 336-6.

However, England openers made sure the team didn't lose its way. Despite Jason Roy's 50, India were unable to stop the onslaught from Bairstow and Ben Stokes, who scored 87 runs between overs 31-35 to end the game.

Stokes fell for 99, and Bairstow soon followed after scoring a 112-ball 124. But it was too little too late for India as debutant Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan steered England home.

So entering the third ODI, India will look to plug the holes in their bowling and ensure they make a 3-0 clean sweep over the visitors across all three formats.

India vs England Pune weather forecast

It should be a hot day in Pune, with an average temperature of 38 degrees celsius.

India vs England Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is generally a high-scoring venue. The wicket in Pune seems to be favouring the batsmen. However, there could be some early movement available for the seamers.

There doesn't seem to be a lot of turns, though, for spinners, who could find it a bit difficult to bowl later in the day.

Batting first would be the ideal choice although conditions shouldn't change much throughout the game. A score of 270-280 is good at this venue, although both teams can breach the 300-run mark.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

India vs England Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan and Matt Parkinson.