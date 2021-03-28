India vs England 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs ENG match at MCA International Stadium, Pune

IND vs ENG

India will take on England in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Sunday. Both teams have won 1 game each and it all boils down to this final decider.

While India was known to come up after losing their first clash in the other two formats, this one was different with India winning the first ODI match by 66 runs.

In the second ODI, England made a comeback as they defeated India by 6 wickets. India lost the toss and were forced to bat first. They lost both of their openers in the powerplay but captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a promising partnership.

Rishabh Pant, who joined Rahul after Kohli's dismissal smashed a quick-fire 77 runs to shift the momentum. Rahul too brought up a magnificent hundred and helped India put up a huge total of 336 runs.

England, however, chased down the total in the 44th over itself with the help of Jonny Bairstow’s match-winning 124 along with Ben Stokes 99 runs off just 50 balls.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 3rd ODI in Pune 2021

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England 3rd ODI

India vs England 3rd ODI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounder: Ben Stokes, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Reece Topley

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

India vs England 3rd ODI My Dream11 Playing XI

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (VC), Krunal Pandya, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Reece Topley

India vs England 3rd ODI Match Details

The match begins at 1.30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday, March 28.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan and Matt Parkinson.

