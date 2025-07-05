India vs England 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4? Check Birmingham weather forecast here

India is looking for a famous win against England at Edgbaston after finishing Day 3 of the second Test in a strong position. Despite significant contributions from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, India took a 180-run lead after the first innings and started the second innings positively.

Following the dismantling of the enormous partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, India successfully bowled out England for 407, establishing a lead of 187 runs as they entered their second innings. Although the visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early for 22 runs, they concluded the day with a commanding 244-run advantage over the hosts. With KL Rahul not out on 42 and Shubman Gill at 3, India finds itself in a robust position and will aim to extend their lead further on Day 4.

Nevertheless, Accuweather indicates a likelihood of heavy rain throughout the day in Birmingham. This could result in interruptions during the fourth day, potentially jeopardizing India's chances of securing their first victory at Edgbaston.

The weather forecast suggests that rain is anticipated at the start of play, which is scheduled for 11 AM (3:30 PM IST). Another shower is expected to return by 1 PM (5:30 PM IST). Should this prediction hold true, the match may face multiple stoppages due to weather conditions.

Turning to the match itself, Mohammed Siraj claimed the crucial wickets of Joe Root and Ben Stokes in consecutive deliveries early in the first session of Day 3. These dismissals left England struggling at 84/5, and it appeared that the Men in Blue might enforce a follow-on against the hosts. However, the partnership between Brook and Smith dramatically altered the course of the match.

Employing their 'Bazball' batting approach, the pair relentlessly attacked the Indian bowling lineup, scoring boundaries with ease. Smith reached his century after just 80 balls in the closing overs of the first session, while Brook quickly followed suit, achieving triple figures in the early part of the second session.

Also read| Sanju Samson rewrites KCL history with mind-boggling auction deal, signed by Kochi Blue Tigers for Rs....