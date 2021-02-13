Search icon
Watch: Virat Kohli shell-shocked after getting bowled, reluctant to leave the field

Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck by his former RCB teammate and England spinner Moeen Ali when a ball turned sharply into the stumps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 02:21 PM IST

Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was shell-shocked after he was foxed by the England off-spinner Moeen Ali in the second Test between the two sides at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Moeen got the ball to turn sharply into the batsman, Kohli failed to read the ball off the hand and was deceived by the amount of turn he got on the ball. This shocked the Indian captain and he didn't leave the field immediately.

Kohli was so reluctant to leave the field that the umpires had to check on replays to confirm that it was indeed out and the ball crashed into the stumps directly. Kohli was dismissed for a five-ball duck, which was his 11th duck in Test matches.

Kohli came in at No 4 after India lost the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara as he gave a simple catch in the hands of Ben Stokes standing at first slip. Pujara, along with the half-centurion, Rohit Sharma, had rebuilt and stitched an 85-run stand before the two quick wickets took place. 

Even though India lost big wickets of Pujara and Kohli within 7 balls, Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane ensure India lost no more wickets and inspired a much-needed comeback for the hosts in the Test match after India were in a spot of bother at 106/3 at the time of lunch.

innings as the Olly Stone dismissed him when he misjudged the line of the ball and shouldered arms to an incoming delivery and was plumb in front of the wicket.

India had won the toss and chose to bat first. India made three changes to their line-up for the second Test as Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav came into the side.

