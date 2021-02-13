India vs England, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma hits a stroke-filled century, hosts fight back

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has stormed back into form with a scintillating century as he inspired Team India's comeback in the second Test after India lost a couple of wickets in quick succession. Rohit brought his 7th Test century in 130 balls. After two indifferent outings with scores of 6 and 12 in the first Test, the charismatic openers saw a welcome return to form with an attractive century.

Rohit played a counterattacking knock as he smashed the England bowlers around the park. The 33-year old didn't look out in discomfort at any moment as he played his natural game.

Sharma continued on his merry run and blasted his way to a 78-ball unbeaten 80 smashing 13 fours and a six as India finished the session on 106/3. Even though wickets started falling around him, it didn't deter him from playing his strokes.

Ajinkya Rahane too arrived with a positive intent, which helped Rohit stroll his way to a hundred, albeit some nervous moments in the nineties.

After being 80* on 78 balls, Rohit reached his century off 130 balls, taking 52 balls for the last 20 runs.

India lost their other opener, Shubman Gill, in the second over of the innings as the Olly Stone dismissed him when he misjudged the line of the ball and shouldered arms to an incoming delivery and was plumb in front of the wicket.

India had won the toss and chose to bat first. India made three changes to their line-up for the second Test as Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav came into the side.