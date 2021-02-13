India vs England, 2nd Test: Rohit and Rahane OUT! England spinners storm back

The two batsmen walked back after they stitched a magnificent 162-run partnership to lead India's fightback after they lost a couple of quick wickets

Rohit Sharma finally got out after his failed attempt of a slog sweep resulted in his departure. Sharma smashed his 7th Test century, as he helped India lift themselves from a position of trouble to strength. After losing his fellow opener Shubman Gill in the second over of the day, Rohit didn't look back since then and piled on England's misery.

Rohit's range of shots and his strokeplay was on full display as he made merry on a dustbowl at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He hit 18 fours and 2 maximums as England bowlers received a pasting from him. Rohit was aggressive till lunch as he scored 80 runs in just 78 balls. After losing the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession, Rohit found an able ally in Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane, mixed caution with intent as he kept the scorecard ticking.

Rohit brought up his much-awaited Test century after a slew of low-scores in the last few innings. He continued to play his shots, even got a life when the umpire denied the stumping when the replays showed that there was nothing behind the line. And, a few moments later, Rohit played one shot too many as he slog-swept straight into the hands of the deep square-leg fielder. Jack Leach flighted the delivery and Rohit couldn't time his aerial shot.

Meanwhile, Rahane brought up his half-century, his first in the last 7 innings. But soon after he, too followed the suit a couple of overs later after he tried to play a wild sweep across the line on a Moeen Ali delivery that crashed into his stumps.

The duo before departing stitched a 162-run partnership providing India a much-needed repair work after they were three down on 86.

India had a poor start to the innings as the Olly Stone dismissed the opener, Shubman Gill, in the second over when he misjudged the line of the ball and shouldered arms to an incoming delivery and was plumb in front of the wicket.

India had won the toss and chose to bat first. India made three changes to their line-up for the second Test as Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav came into the side.