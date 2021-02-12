India vs England, 2nd Test: Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch IND vs ENG

The hosts India will be aiming to bounce back in the second Test, while England will be confident coming off from a 227-run win in the first Test

India and England will be up against each other again at the same venue for the second Test starting on Saturday. While, the touring England side will be the happier of the two, they will be riding on high confidence after a thumping 227-run victory against the hosts India.

India, on the other hand, will have some questions to answer, whether it is the team combination or the performances of the fourth and fifth bowlers. India will have to bounce back strongly, not only to keep the series alive but also from the point of view of the World Test Championship.

When will India vs England 2nd Test match start?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday (February 13).

Where will India vs England 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk, Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes(w), Ollie Pope, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson