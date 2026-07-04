India vs England, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his international debut tonight?

Despite being named in the squad for the Ireland and England tour, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make his international debut. Will tonight be the night for the 15-year-old?

India and England will lock horns in the 2nd T20I match tonight at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Instagram)

Team India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is once again in the spotlight as the Men in Blue are set to face the Three Lions in the second T20I match at Old Trafford in Manchester. The first match in the 5-match T20I series was washed out after the first innings due to heavy rain in Durham. Ahead of the first game, it was expected that Sooryavanshi would make his international debut in the match, as he was not included in either of the two games against Ireland, which India lost due to poor batting performance.

Notably, the 15-year-old was included in India's T20I squad for the Ireland and England tour after an impressive stint in domestic, junior-level, and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sooryavanshi was denied the chance to play his maiden international games due to the already experienced Playing XI, which included Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as openers.

Will Sooryavanshi make his international debut in 2nd T20I vs England?

Skipper Shreyas Iyer is expected to announce the Playing XI for the upcoming 2nd T20I during the Toss and if India decide to stick with the same combination as the 1st T20, then Sooyravanshi would have to wait for his debut a little longer.

After tonight's game, there would still be three matches left in the series, leaving plenty of chances for the young batter to make it into the Playing XI.

Team India's T20I squad vs England

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Abhishek Shara

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Axar Patel

Shivam Dube

Tilak Varma

Suryansh Shedge

Prince Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi

Washington Sundar

Prasidh Krishna

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakaravarthy

Arshdeep Singh