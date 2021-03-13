India vs England 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs ENG match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India vs England 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Indian cricket team would look to bounce back in the five-match T20 International series after they lost the opener to England by eight wickets.

India suffered a torrid batting collapse as the top three batsmen, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, scored only 5 runs and the team never recovered from it.

The Indian team management could make few changes in its bowling department given England batsmen smashed the spinners all-round the park.

India could drop Washington Sundar or Axar Patel and get in Navdeep Saini, whose extra pace can provide variety in the bowling department. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav would still have to wait as Shreyas Iyer scored a well-complied half-century at Number 4.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 2nd T20I match Ahmedabad 2021

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England 2nd T20I

India vs England 2nd T20I My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Shreyas Iyer, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounder: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India vs England 2nd T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

KL Rahul, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

India vs England 2nd T20I Match Details

The match begins at 7.00 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Sunday, March 14.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve keeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

